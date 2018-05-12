Bicycle Safety Week declared in Saskatchewan to prevent bike-related injuries

“Bicycle Safety Week” is taking place from May 13 to 19 to help Saskatchewan communities encourage safe cycling and prevent bike-related injuries.

Over 200 children between the ages of one and nine years old were hospitalized in the province due to cycling-related injuries between 2004 and 2013, according to the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute. Most of the hospitalizations were due to fractures, followed by traumatic brain injuries.

READ MORE: NSBA calls Saskatoon’s bike lane project a failure

Bicycle Safety Week was declared by Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) to ensure the health and safety of child and youth cyclists.

The institute’s theme for this year is “build safe bikers.” Offcials said they have provided over 5,000 free resource bags to registered participants.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck by vehicle hospitalized in Saskatoon

People can follow Cara, a child injury prevention program coordinator, on Twitter via @childinjuryprev as she presents on bicycle safety at schools during the week.

For more information about cycling safety, visit the institute online.