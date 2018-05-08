Awards and rewards for saving energy in Kelowna

Interior Health and Central Okanagan Publics Schools are just two of ten regional organizations being recognized by FortisBC with their Efficiency in Actions Awards.

The awards are given to companies who have achieved outstanding energy savings in their sectors over the past year.

One of the ways both the Interior Health and Central Okanagan Public Schools have achieved such large energy savings is by replacing fluorescent lighting with new LED tubes.

Interior Health saved enough energy with LED’s to power 225 homes for a year.

These cost savings reduce the need for hydro infrastructure which in turn lessens rate costs for all users.