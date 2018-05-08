Proposal to rename Roderick Haig-Brown Park in the Shuswap

A well-known north Shuswap park could be renamed as the provincial government looks to reconcile with Indigenous peoples.

The province is proposing to rename Roderick Haig-Brown Park to the traditional Secwepemc name Tsútswecw Park, which translates to “many fish.”

It comes at the request of the Little Shuswap Indian Band.

The park is known for its bi-annual run of sockeye salmon in the Adams River and archeological studies of the area have uncovered evidence of large settlements.

It was originally named after Roderick Haig-Brown who was an avid fly-fisher, pioneering conservationist, acclaimed author and magistrate.

Three B.C. parks will be renamed if the proposed legislative amendments introduced are passed.

“These amendments allow our government to take an important step forward towards our ongoing reconciliation efforts with Indigenous peoples throughout British Columbia, which includes honouring the commitments we made under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“The renaming of these parks to traditional Indigenous names, as rooted in history, reflect the significant heritage values recognized by all British Columbians and beyond.”