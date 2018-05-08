World
May 8, 2018 5:14 pm

Melania Trump urges journalists to ‘be best’ after negative coverage of new campaign

By Staff The Associated Press

Eyes were on the First Lady yesterday as she announced her White House initiative in a festive official ceremony at the rose garden. Mrs. Trump's "Be Best" will use her first lady platform to combat critical issues facing children today.

Melania Trump is admonishing journalists to “be best” in their jobs following some unflattering news coverage of her initiative to promote child well-being.

The first lady launched the “Be Best” campaign on Monday to encourage adults to help teach children to be good citizens. Several news outlets reported that material she distributed for adults to talk to children about being online was similar to information distributed during the Obama administration.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokeswoman, took the “opposition media” to task on Tuesday. She says in a statement that journalists used a day meant to promote positive efforts on behalf of children to lob “baseless accusations towards the first lady.”

Grisham said Monday that the Federal Trade Commission asked Mrs. Trump to include the booklet in her materials.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
