Driver airlifted following crash on County Road 36 near Buckhorn

An air ambulance has been called to the Buckhorn area following a reported rollover on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses say around 1 p.m., a convertible crashed into a ditch on County Road 36 near Deer Bay Reach, approximately 35 kilometres north of Peterborough.

A man in his 70s airlifted by an Ornge helicopter which made a landing at a nearby field.

No word yet on the extent of injuries. Peterborough County OPP and Trent Lakes firefighters are on scene.

County Road 36 between Buckhorn and Burleigh Falls was closed until 4:05 p.m.

More to come.