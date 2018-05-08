Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor making progress with recovery

The family of Xavier Labelle, a player who survived the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, said the 18-year-old continues to heal from multiple injuries.

The defenceman, who is from Saskatoon, was in his second season with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) club when the team’s bus collided with a semi-truck on April 6 north of Tisdale.

Sixteen players and staff were killed and 13 others injured; four remain in hospital.

READ MORE: Nearly 100K register to donate organs after Humboldt Broncos crash

Labelle is currently working with health care professionals at the Saskatoon City Hospital rehabilitation centre during his recovery.

“The compassion and care provided by the first responders, medical team, and community has been exceptional,” the Labelle family said in a statement.

“Our perspective has changed dramatically, and we will be moving forward with much love and heartfelt gratitude for others in our life.”

WATCH: It has been one month since the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash, which claimed the lives of 16 people and injured 13 others. Ryan Kessler reports.

Labelle’s family also thanked people who supported him and his teammates during their recovery.

“We’d like to thank the media and the community. As you have journeyed with us, you have continued to respect our privacy and shown compassion towards us as we have been learning to navigate new horizons,” the family said.

“We are forever grateful for the love, prayers, and support shown towards our family, and our Bronco family, by the many people in our community and around the world that have been touched by this tragedy. We have been deeply moved by your generosity and kindness. Thank you.”

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos tribute concert raises $428K for families affected by crash

Labelle is a former member of the Saskatoon Contacts of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League, playing with them during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.