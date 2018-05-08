merritt fire
May 8, 2018 2:34 pm

Wildfire ignites near Merritt

By South Okanagan Reporter  Global News
Credit: Merritt Fire Dept. Facebook page
A A

The BC Wildfire Service says it’s responding to a wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon near Merritt.

Fire Information Officer Brenna Ward says it’s 2.5 hectares in size.

“It is currently being held which means the fire is not likely to spread beyond its boundaries or perimeters.”

The Merritt Fire Department says on it’s Facebook page that the fire is south of the Music Festival Site on the west side of the river and was inaccessible to their crews.

Ward says 10 BC Wildfire Service personnel are on site and the ‘fire origin and cause’ team is doing the investigation.

The cause is unknown but is human-suspected.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC fires
BC Wildfire Service
merritt fire
merritt fire department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News