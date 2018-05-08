Wildfire ignites near Merritt
The BC Wildfire Service says it’s responding to a wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon near Merritt.
Fire Information Officer Brenna Ward says it’s 2.5 hectares in size.
“It is currently being held which means the fire is not likely to spread beyond its boundaries or perimeters.”
The Merritt Fire Department says on it’s Facebook page that the fire is south of the Music Festival Site on the west side of the river and was inaccessible to their crews.
Ward says 10 BC Wildfire Service personnel are on site and the ‘fire origin and cause’ team is doing the investigation.
The cause is unknown but is human-suspected.
