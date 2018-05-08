Crime
May 8, 2018 1:34 pm
Updated: May 8, 2018 2:12 pm

Man charged after guns concealed in vehicle panels seized at Canadian border

By Online News Producer  Global News

Canada Border Services Agency announced Tuesday that on March 23, 2018 they seized 19 handguns and 32 over capacity magazines from a U.S. traveler seeking entry to Canada at the Pacific Highway in BC.

The Canada Border Services Agency is announcing a significant weapon seizure that occurred at the Pacific Highway port of entry.

This includes 19 guns and 32 over-capacity magazines.

Scott MacCallum Osborne is charged with 27 counts related to smuggling, illegal importation and possession of firearms.

CBSA officials say the guns were concealed behind vehicle panels.

 

