Man charged after guns concealed in vehicle panels seized at Canadian border

The Canada Border Services Agency is announcing a significant weapon seizure that occurred at the Pacific Highway port of entry.

This includes 19 guns and 32 over-capacity magazines.

Scott MacCallum Osborne is charged with 27 counts related to smuggling, illegal importation and possession of firearms.

CBSA officials say the guns were concealed behind vehicle panels.

