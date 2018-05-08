Man charged after guns concealed in vehicle panels seized at Canadian border

The Canada Border Services Agency is announcing a significant weapon seizure that occurred at the Pacific Highway port of entry.
This includes 19 guns and 32 over-capacity magazines.
Scott MacCallum Osborne is charged with 27 counts related to smuggling, illegal importation and possession of firearms.
CBSA officials say the guns were concealed behind vehicle panels.
