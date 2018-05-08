Feds, Quebec to announce Lac-Mégantic rail bypass on Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Lac-Mégantic on Friday to announce a rail bypass nearly five years after a train derailed and exploded in the Quebec town, killing 47 people.

Sources tell The Canadian Press that Trudeau and federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau will be on hand and that the federal government will assume 60 per cent of the cost of building the bypass.

Quebec will take on the remaining 40 per cent.

The price tag for the 11-kilometre bypass is estimated at $133 million.

In January, Garneau urged the Couillard government to do its part to make the project a reality.

On July 6, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude oil from the United States derailed in Lac-Mégantic and exploded, killing the 47 people and destroying part of the city centre.

