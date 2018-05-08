Jay-Z, Eminem suing The Weinstein Company for $800K

Jay-Z and Eminem have filed court documents alleging that The Weinstein Company owes them hundreds of thousands of dollars for unpaid work, Deadline reports.

The filings were made as part of the film studio’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, with the rappers joining Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who all claim the Weinstein company owes them money.

According to Deadline, Eminem’s lawsuit relates to the 2015 movie Southpaw, which the Lose Yourself hitmaker recorded several original songs for, as well as executive producing the film’s soundtrack.

Eminem claims that he is owed $352,000 for the use of the songs Phenomenal, Phenomenal 2, and Kings Never Die. It’s reported that the Weinstein company paid the hip-hop icon $48,000.

Jay-Z is alleging TWC owes him $480,000 pertaining to the Peabody Award-winning docuseries Time: The Kalief Browder Story and the upcoming series Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. The 4:44 rapper signed a two-year first-look deal with the Weinstein Company back in 2016.

The company filed for bankruptcy this past March, months after co-founder Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than 90 women.

Some of the other names on the 394-page list of people owed money by the bankrupt studio include David Bowie, Daniel Radcliffe, Robert De Niro, Michael Bay, and Malia Obama.