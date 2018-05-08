Teen arrested for vandalizing, robbing Peterborough community bike shop

A 17-year-old Peterborough teen has been arrested in connection with last month’s break and enter at a downtown bike shop.

Police say sometime between April 21 and April 22, a suspect broke through a secure door at B!ke, a community bike shop on George Street North.

The suspect spray painted walls, ceilings, floors, bikes and merchandise, causing approximately $10,000 in damage. A bike was also stolen.

B!KE’s mission is to teach people to maintain, repair and ride their bikes and to advocate for people on two-wheelers.

Police eventually identified a suspect and made an arrest on Monday.

The 17-year-old — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — has been charged with break and enter, mischief over $5,000 and failure to comply with a sentence.

The youth was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.