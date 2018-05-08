Fuel spill in Balsam Lake prompts drinking water warning

A fuel spill in Balsam Lake in the City of Kawartha Lakes has prompted a warning from health officials to not drink water in the southern part of the lake.

The spill occurred late Sunday afternoon in South Bay of the lake which is about 25 kilometres north of Lindsay.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit is urging people who draw water from the South Bay section to use bottled water for drinking purposes until further notice.

Approximately 100 properties along parts of Romany Ranch Road and Killarney Bay Road are affected.

“Because of the nature of the fuel spill, boiling the water is not effective,” the health unit stated.

The health unit also advises that water not be used for cooking, making juice and infant formula, washing fruits and vegetables, dishwashing or brushing teeth.

Area residents who use wells for drinking water are not affected by this advisory.

More information is available by calling the health unit at 1-866-888-4577, ext. 5006.

The Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change is monitoring the situation as cleanup efforts continue.