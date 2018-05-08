Another downtown closure expected to impact London motorists

Another road closure in the city’s downtown core Tuesday is expected to cause delays for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Ridout Street North will be closed at the rail crossing north of Bathurst Street for some track repairs beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until about 5 p.m.

The city has signage outlining the appropriate detours. Richmond Street and Wharncliffe Road are the alternate routes.

READ MORE: Pothole repairs on track after London’s long winter

Ridout Street will be open to local traffic only between Bathurst Street and the rail crossing as well as between York Street and the rail crossing.

Businesses in the area remain open. Copp’s Buildall will still be accessible from York Street.

York Street remains closed between the Thames River and Ridout Street. That will add to the congestion on the detour routes from the rail crossing closure.