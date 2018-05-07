Rick Zamperin: Bulldogs are writing their own page in Hamilton’s history book

Further proof that if you build it, they will come.

The “it,” in this case, is not a physical entity.

I’m not talking about a makeshift baseball diamond in an Iowa cornfield.

I’m referring to the Hamilton Bulldogs, the third-year OHL franchise that is writing itself into this city’s sports history book.

Not since the Hamilton Fincups in 1976 has a team from Steeltown won the Ontario Hockey League’s J. Ross Robertson Cup as league champions.

The 1961-62 Red Wings are the only other team from Hamilton to do it, and both the Wings and Fincups went on to win the Memorial Cup.

If you were one of the 7,349 fans who watched Hamilton outlast Sault Ste. Marie 6-5 last night at FirstOntario Centre, you know that you were treated to one heck of a hockey game.

Hockey fans who didn’t make it to the downtown rink are probably wishing they had — Game 3 was that entertaining.

Perhaps it was the boisterous fans who crammed into the arena’s lower bowl who made the experience that much more fun, or maybe it was the flurry of pucks that kept filling the net, or a combination of both.

What’s at stake is a trip to the Memorial Cup in Regina in a couple of weeks.

Leading the OHL Championship 2-games-to-1, the Bulldogs are halfway to making it a hat-trick of Hamilton teams to star on junior hockey’s grandest stage.