People in Gananoque want to thank late MP Gord Brown

What started as a small gesture has grown into a grassroots campaign to thank the late MP Gord Brown.

Residents have started an initiative taping a simple “thank you” label over his election campaign signs. The idea was sparked by former Liberal candidate Christine Milks just as a form of gratitude for residents to show their appreciation.

Jerry Carmichael is helping with the delivery of the signs and is overwhelmed with how popular they have become.

“When we’d got the idea to do it and we’d got a couple of signs that people still had in their garage, we put them out and within five hours, we had two dozen calls saying, “Where can we get them?”

Nearly 500 signs have been handed out since they began the campaign last week. Carmichael says since Brown’s death was announced last week, people wanted to be able to give back and show his family they are there for them.

WATCH: Conservative MP Gord Brown dies on Parliament Hill

“Gord has done so much for the riding on both sides of the fence, I think that’s what it is, just recognition. It’s understandable that way in the fact that he was so popular and had done so much for the riding.”

Brown died after suffering a heart attack in his Parliament Hill office last Wednesday.

The 57-year-old former Conservative MP will be laid to rest this Thursday at the Lou Jeffries Arena in Gananoque.

