UPDATED: Shooting in Vernon parking lot

Police are investigating after a daylight shooting in Vernon.

It happened in the 2700 block of 43rd Avenue just before noon.

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted, and public safety is not at risk.

There was a lockdown at Seaton Secondary, but it has since ended. The incident does not affect the school, according to RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who saw or has information about the incident is asked to call Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.