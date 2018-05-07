Ottawa man charged after threats made at business, police cruiser rammed

On Sunday Ottawa police officers responded to a call about threats made at a business located in the 500 block of West Hunt Club Road.

Police say that at approximately 4:05 p.m., a man entered the building, made threats to several people and fled in his vehicle following a verbal altercation. The vehicle was located a short time later by an officer on Bentley Avenue.

Police say while the officer was entering information in the computer in his cruiser, the suspect allegedly tried to drive away and rammed the cruiser.

Other officers soon arrived on scene and arrested a suspect without further incident.

The officer suffered minor injuries when his vehicle was struck.

Fadi Alnouilati, 36, of Ottawa is facing several charges, including flight while being pursued, dangerous driving cause bodily harm, uttering threats, assault and breach of probation.

He appeared in court Monday.