Ontario election 2018: York Centre riding

Voters in York Centre head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Ramon Estaris

PC: Roman Baber

NDP: Andrea Vásquez Jiménez

Green: Roma Lyon

Geography

Neither in York, nor the centre of any area, York Centre is bordered by Steeles Avenue to the north and Highway 401 to the south. It stretches as far west as Jane Street and as far east as Yonge in a diagonal movement.

History

The Toronto riding has been a Liberal stronghold since 1999. Monte Kwinter, who held the riding for nearly two decades, is not running again and has announced his retirement.