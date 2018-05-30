Ontario election 2018: York Centre riding
Voters in York Centre head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Ramon Estaris
PC: Roman Baber
NDP: Andrea Vásquez Jiménez
Green: Roma Lyon
Geography
Neither in York, nor the centre of any area, York Centre is bordered by Steeles Avenue to the north and Highway 401 to the south. It stretches as far west as Jane Street and as far east as Yonge in a diagonal movement.
History
The Toronto riding has been a Liberal stronghold since 1999. Monte Kwinter, who held the riding for nearly two decades, is not running again and has announced his retirement.
