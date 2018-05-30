Ontario election 2018: Wellington—Halton Hills riding
Voters in Wellington—Halton Hills head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Jon Hurst
PC: Ted Arnott (incumbent)
NDP: Diane Ballantyne
Green: Dave Rodgers
Geography
Wellington-Halton Hills completely surrounds the separate riding of Guelph and includes Erin and the rural part of Halton.
History
Ted Arnott has owned the seat in this area for almost 30 years and has held onto the Wellington-Halton Hills riding since it was created for the 2007 election. In 2014, Arnott defeated the Liberal’s Dan Zister by more than 8,000 votes.
