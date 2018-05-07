Wildfire risk high in Manitoba with no rain in forecast

With a dry spring, the risk of wildfires sparking across Manitoba is high according to Natural Resources Canada.

As of Monday, the fire risk covers most of southern Manitoba, stretching from Saskatchewan all the way into Lake of the Woods.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler, minister responsible for emergency measures, said people need to take steps to protect their property.

“I suspect if we had rain right now we’d have very little runoff because the ground would just soak it up. I think we should be very concerned about it,” he said.

“We would encourage people to mow their lawns, get rid of any disburse around dead shrubs that kind of stuff that could be incendiary.”

“Go out and have a look around your yard and see what’s really combustible and deal with that.”

READ MORE: Southern Manitoba reeve loses home to brush fire

Schuler said everyone should be prepared for a fire.

“You should always have a box of your most important items, your family photos, your videos of your children, the things that you deem the most important,” he said.

Over the weekend five brush fires broke out across Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Winnipeg fire crews battle multiple blazes, on high alert for more

Outside city limits, fire fighters have also been busy fighting fires. Executive Director of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities Joe Masi said rural fire departments can often call on other municipalities for help with a big fire.

“Many municipalities have what they call mutual aid with other municipalities and they get together and respond to fires depending how large they are. If they’re smaller they have the capacity to respond on their own. ultimately if it’s something very major the provincial government comes in and helps and that’s the nature of emergency preparedness,” Masi said.

There are also burning restrictions across southern Manitoba.