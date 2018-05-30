Ontario election 2018: Sudbury riding

Voters in Sudbury head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Glenn Thibeault (incumbent)

PC: Troy Crowder

NDP: Jamie West

Green: David Robinson

Geography

This electoral district is located south of the Nickel-Belt electoral district. It contains the City of Greater Sudbury. It spans an area of 158 square kilometres. It stretches as far south as Regent Street, as far east as the SE Bypass, north to the Timberwolf Golf Club and east to Copper Hill.

History

Liberal candidate Glenn Thibeault is the incumbent MPP for the Sudbury riding. Thibeault won the seat during the February 2015 Ontario provincial by-election, taking the seat following the resignation of NDP Joe Cimino.