Ontario election 2018: Sudbury riding
Voters in Sudbury head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Glenn Thibeault (incumbent)
PC: Troy Crowder
NDP: Jamie West
Green: David Robinson
Geography
This electoral district is located south of the Nickel-Belt electoral district. It contains the City of Greater Sudbury. It spans an area of 158 square kilometres. It stretches as far south as Regent Street, as far east as the SE Bypass, north to the Timberwolf Golf Club and east to Copper Hill.
History
Liberal candidate Glenn Thibeault is the incumbent MPP for the Sudbury riding. Thibeault won the seat during the February 2015 Ontario provincial by-election, taking the seat following the resignation of NDP Joe Cimino.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.