Ontario election 2018: Scarborough Centre riding
Voters in Scarborough Centre head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Mazhar Shafiq
PC: Christina Mitas
NDP: Zeyd Bismilla
Green: Sanjin Zeco
Geography
The oldest of Scarborough’s six seats, the riding is bordered by Highway 401 to the north, McCowan Road, Lawrence Avenue and Bellamy Road to the east, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, and Eglinton Avenue to the south.
History
The seat was held by Liberal MPP Brad Duguid since 2003, up until he announced he would not run for re-election in September. Scarborough Centre has gone to the party winning the most seats in every election since 1971.
