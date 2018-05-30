Ontario election 2018: Perth—Wellington riding

Voters in Perth—Wellington head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Brendan Knight

PC: Randy Pettapiece (incumbent)

NDP: Michael O’Brien

Green: Lisa Olsen

Geography

Perth-Wellington is located to the west of London and includes all of Perth County, the Town of Minto, and the townships of Mapleton and Wellington North.

History

The riding has gradually turned from red to blue as Randy Pettapiece has held the riding for the PC Party since 2011 after defeating Liberal incumbent John Wilkinson by just over 200 votes. Pettapiece was re-elected in 2014 by more than 2,400 votes.