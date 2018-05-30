Ontario election 2018: Perth—Wellington riding
Voters in Perth—Wellington head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Brendan Knight
PC: Randy Pettapiece (incumbent)
NDP: Michael O’Brien
Green: Lisa Olsen
Geography
Perth-Wellington is located to the west of London and includes all of Perth County, the Town of Minto, and the townships of Mapleton and Wellington North.
History
The riding has gradually turned from red to blue as Randy Pettapiece has held the riding for the PC Party since 2011 after defeating Liberal incumbent John Wilkinson by just over 200 votes. Pettapiece was re-elected in 2014 by more than 2,400 votes.
