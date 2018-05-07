Edmonton’s Smart Cities Challenge proposal gets federal government acceptance

The federal government has accepted the City of Edmonton’s proposal for the $50-million Smart Cities Challenge.

Infrastructure Canada has accepted Edmonton’s proposal, which focuses on having residents, post-secondary institutions, research organizations and governments work together to provide health services to Edmontonians.

The city’s submission asks residents to embrace the idea that health in an urban community is connected with increasing a sense of belonging.

“Residents will access the new municipal health support through a digital tool and devices, allowing them to identify and access additional services, relationships and technologies to improve their individual health and connectedness,” the submission states.

The Smart Cities Challenge is open to all communities across the country. It encourages communities to improve the lives of residents through innovation, data and connected technology.

There were 120 ideas submitted for the Smart Cities Challenge before one final submission was formed and sent to the federal government.

“This input was instrumental and I’m confident we have the talent, knowledge and assets to win this challenge,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

The finalists will be announced this summer. If Edmonton is one of them, the city will receive $250,000 and will have to finish its final proposal by the winter.

The winner of the $50-million grand prize will be selected in the spring of 2019.