Winnipeg fire crews battle multiple blazes, on high alert for more

The City of Winnipeg confirmed early Monday that a number of significant wild-land fires happened over the weekend.

Multiple fires broke out across the city:

Charleswood Road

Just after 8 p.m. Friday, May 4, Winnipeg fire crews responded to a report of two fires southwest of Charleswood Road. The first crew arrived to find multiple spot fires, including one in a farmer’s field nearby. No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged.

1500 block of Regent Avenue West

At 11:15 p.m. Friday, May 4, crews and Winnipeg police responded to a report of a small brush fire at the rear of businesses in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West. Two adult males were located in the field suffering from significant burns. The two males were transported to hospital and eventually died from their injuries.

70 Block of Promenade Des Intrepides

On Sunday, May 6, at 3 p.m. fire crews responded to a grass fire in the area of Fort Gibraltar in St. Boniface. No injuries were reported and no evacuations took place.

Wilkes Avenue

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6, crews responded to a large grass fire along the rail line on Wilkes Avenue, which extended from Kenaston Boulevard to the Perimeter Highway. No were injuries reported. Several hydro poles, a fence and building materials were damaged

2000 Block of Hoka Street

At 10:45 p.m. Sunday, May 6, fire crews responded to a wild-land fire in the area of the Transcona Bioreserve. Crews aided Winnipeg police General Patrol, as well as Air-1 to aerially locate hotspots. No injuries were reported.

All fires are under investigation.

All open-air fires in and around Winnipeg are prohibited due to the extreme conditions.

Information on fire prevention is available on the City’s website.

Click here for the Natural Resources Canada interactive map showing the fire hazard in Manitoba.