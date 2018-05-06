Regina couple collecting donations for Carmichael Outreach

About a year ago, Joanne and Gordon Stromgren found themselves facing hard times. They were struggling to put food on the table, so they turned to Carmichael Outreach.

“Being on social services, we didn’t have money ourselves come near the end of the month, so we’d go to Carmichael’s and have a little bit of their lunch,” Joanne said.

The couple also made daily trips for coffee and cookies, and participated in weekly bingo games.

But it’s been a bumpy road for the non-profit ever since it sold its original building a couple years ago. The organization, known for providing Regina’s homeless population with much needed services, found itself in need of help.

Carmichael Outreach is currently operating out of its second temporary location after a lack of funding stalled renovations on its new building on 12th Avenue.

“We’re actually in two separate locations,” Communications, advocacy and projects officer for Carmichael Outreach, Rochelle Berenyi, said. “Our kitchen is in the Heritage neighbourhood, out of the Heritage Community Association, and our drop-in centre, our boutique, our housing program, all of those other things are out of the old Sears bargain centre building.”

Currently Berenyi said they’ve raised $150,000 of their $400,000 – $450,000 goal, and are still waiting on a couple of other potential significant contributors.

“We have some partners that we’re going to be making an announcement [about] fairly soon,” Berenyi explained. “The permits as far as I know are going along smoothly, so we’re going to be ready to go out to tender fairly soon. We expect to be in there probably by the end of October or end of December.”

Now the Stromgren’s are on a mission to help the non-profit reach it’s goal. On Monday the couple will hit the pavement, walking and busing to various business asking for donations.

“[Carmichael Outreach] is just a place that needs to be here for people who need help,” Joanne said. “There are so many people who are homeless and at least they are able to get something to eat and a cup of coffee and they have clothes as well.”

“It’s just so nice to know that there are people in the community that really want to do whatever they can to make a difference and they’re so excited to do it and it makes me so excited for them,” Berenyi said.

Currently the Stromgren’s are back on their feet and simply want to give back to the organization who gave them so much. While they say they don’t have a set goal, they’re just hoping to collect as many donations as possible.

“It makes you feel great in your heart,” Gordon said.

The couple will hit the streets 8 a.m. Monday morning starting at the 7-11 at Broad Street and 14th Avenue.