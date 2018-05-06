Budget-friendly food truck to hit Calgary streets this spring

Calgarians in four communities will soon have access to a new type of food truck this spring.

The Community Mobile Market launches on Tuesday. It’s a partnership between the Leftovers Foundation and the City.

Lordes Juan, founder of Leftovers Foundation, told 770 CHQR in a phone interview that the truck will sell fresh produce and bread at a budget-friendly cost.

“We’ve partnered with some of our vendors from the Leftovers Foundation and they have agreed to sell us food for about wholesale cost and we’re selling that food into communities for about wholesale cost so that we can bring food access directly into community.”

Juan said that the two main focus goals of her organization are reducing the amount of food waste and increasing food access.

“Our food waste side is the redirection. So we pick up from our vendors now, restaurants, grocery stores and bakeries, and we deliver that food to service agencies in need. Leftovers is six years old this year and now we are rolling out our food access piece.”

The truck will be in Bridgeland, Shaganappi, Pineridge and downtown on Tuesdays every other week at 4:30 p.m. this sp