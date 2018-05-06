HGS to create up to 300 work-from-home jobs in northern New Brunswick

New Brunswick announced on Sunday that HGS Canada will create up to 300 jobs across northern New Brunswick — and most will be operated out of employees’ homes.

HGS Canada, which specializes in business services and call centres, said the decision was made after touring north New Brunswick communities in 2017.

“The HGS work-from-home model allows our employees to undertake every aspect of their work online; from application and training to shift-scheduling and customer support,” said Ross Duff, senior vice-president of operation for HGS Canada, in a press release.

“We are very pleased with the talent we have been able to acquire across northern New Brunswick, and we are sure New Brunswickers will enjoy their work experience with HGS.”

HGS will be eligible for an investment of up to $1.19 million from New Brunswick’s crown corporation, Opportunities NB, in the form of payroll rebates.

The rebates will be performance-based and distributed to the company annually, once it has created and maintained jobs during the year of claim.

“Home-based work allows New Brunswickers to exercise their skills and earn a living, all while contributing to the success of their communities and families,” said Premier Brian Gallant.

The province estimates the 300 additional jobs will generate an additional $3.5 million in provincial tax revenue over four years.