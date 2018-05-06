Man found dead in apartment hallway after being stabbed in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say their homicide department is investigating an east-end stabbing that killed one man.

Police said they were called to the area of Queen St. East and Victoria Park Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers told Global News a man was found in the hallway of an apartment building after being stabbed.

Paramedics arrived and were going to transport him to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.