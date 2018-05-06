This week on ‘Focus Montreal:’ May 6

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

‘Marry out, get out’ law ruled unconstitutional

A Quebec judge has ruled that Kahnawake’s so-called “marry out, get out” law is unconstitutional.

The decision, handed down by Quebec Superior Court Justice Thomas Davis, stated that a membership rule designed to preserve Mohawk culture violates Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The rule says that anyone who marries a non-Indigenous person must leave the territory.

The lead plaintiff in the case is former Olympian Waneek Horne Miller, who says her family faced online and verbal abuse when they moved back to her hometown in 2010.

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake has said they have a right to self-determination and the case should never have gone to court.

Joe Norton, Kahnawake Grand Chief, sat down with Global News senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss the ruling.

Run for Compassion

For 16 years, the West Island Palliative Care Residence has filled people’s final days with comfort, and even joy, for both them and their families.

Last month, the centre kicked off a fundraiser in an effort to expand.

The new expansion at the Kirkland location will break ground in June.

It will house the national education and knowledge transfer program, which offers an integrated course for students, and it will provide a framework for the future Montreal Institute for Palliative Care.

On top of its regular operating budget, the centre hopes to raise $12 million over the next year to make its expansion dreams come true.

To help reach its fundraising goals, several events have been planned, including the Run for Compassion on May 12.

Debbie Elvidge, the fundraising coordinator for the residence, joined Orchard to discuss what the run is all about.

Meet Great Montrealer Nathalie Bondil



Global News continues its special series profiling Great Montrealers — people in our community who are making a difference in remarkable ways.

Our great Montrealer this week is the director and chief curator of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA), Nathalie Bondil.

She was born in Spain and raised in Morocco and is the first woman to hold the highest position at the MMFA.

As the creator of popular exhibits like the Jean-Paul Gauthier retrospective, Bondil’s work has brought a record $1.3 million visitors to the museum last year.

She recently shared her vision of how the museum can give back to the community it represents.

