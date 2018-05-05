Saskatchewan Liberal Party announce Naveed Anwar as new leader

The Saskatchewan Liberal Party announced that Naveed Anwar has become their 21st leader.

The lone candidate was acclaimed on Saturday.

“I truly appreciate the support shown by the executive and Liberal members to have me lead the Liberal Party into the next provincial election,” Anwar said in a press release.

“I am looking forward to providing strong leadership to bring a positive kind of politics to Saskatchewan, focusing on ideas that will benefit our province and our people in the long term through economic and social diversity.”

Naveed Anwar being interviewed by Global News on becoming the 21st Leader of the Saskatchewan Liberal Party pic.twitter.com/JmPWrSIYBH — Sask Liberals (@SaskLiberals) May 5, 2018

Anwar, who grew up in Pakistan, studied business at Concordia University in Montreal. He now lives in Saskatoon with his family and owns a tax consulting firm.

The new politician takes over from Tara Jijian, who has served as interim leader of the Saskatchewan Liberals since September 2017.

The party does not hold any seats in the Saskatchewan legislature.