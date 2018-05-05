Ban on jumping off Deep Cove wharf will bring end to summer tradition, critics say

The District of North Vancouver is being accused of putting an end to what some consider to be a summer rite of passage.

Council voted this week to introduce changes to its parks and green space bylaw, including a fine for anyone caught jumping off the wharf in Deep Cove, a spot popular with kayakers and paddle boarders.

“There are kids that jump off the dock,” Councillor Lisa Muri said. “We have a float out in the middle of the beach and they jump out of that. When I was young, we had a slide.”

The district voted to restrict jumping from the wharf with those who break the rules subject to a $200 fine.

There have been concerns about safety in the past with the cove becoming busier every year.

The new rule is one of several amendment to parks bylaw, which hasn’t been updated since the 60s.

There have been concerns about safety in the past with the cove becoming busier every year.

Muri said she’s not in favour of the ban and proposes a different solution.

“I think education is going to be the solution to this,” she said. “You know, look out below, have spotters when you’re going to jump, and make sure that you’re aware and do it at your own risk.”

Muri said she has spoken with the director of engineering, who said some of the changes could be reversed in the weeks to come now that the bigger task of overhauling the bylaw is done.

In the meantime, Muri and others are hopeful Deep Cove will be able to keep its beloved tradition.

“It’s Deep Cove. It’s the sunny weather. It’s being able to get into the water and play. It’s just something that … always happened.”