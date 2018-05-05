Workshop aims to attract Winnipeg women into law enforcement careers

Women got a first-hand look at a career in law enforcement on Saturday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Police Service, RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency hosted the third annual Future Women in Law Enforcement workshop at the Winnipeg Police Headquarters.

Representatives from all three agencies were on hand.

Women in attendance learned about how they could pursue careers in law enforcement and what it takes to be successful in the industry. They also had a chance to speak with women already in the field.

“Women often have to be super ready before they entertain a profession in law enforcement,” said RCMP Superintendent Joanne Keeping. “We wanted as a group to bring some of those pieces into this interactive program so that they had an opportunity to try out the equipment, feel the gun belt, feel the body armour.”

Keeping said on average, about 14 to 17 per cent of RCMP officers in Manitoba are women, but that number can vary depending on the rank of the officer.

Canada Border Services Agency recruiter Catherine Keiller said their agency is well-represented by women.

“We currently have approximately 37 per cent females in the CBSA, which is higher really than any other law enforcement agency across Canada,” said Keiller.

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth added that while there has been a slight decrease in female officers as a whole in Winnipeg, the service’s Major Crimes Unit has more women than ever before.

“We’re certainly trying to increase the numbers,” said Smyth.