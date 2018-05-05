Man missing after boat capsizes on Red River near Chief Peguis Trail
A A
A man is missing after a boat capsized on the Red River late Friday night near Chief Peguis Trail.
Officials said four people were on board the boat when it flipped over. Three of them were able to swim to safety near Whellams Lane.
The 16-foot aluminum boat has also not turned up.
Investigators are continuing their investigation aided by the Missing Persons Unit.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.