May 5, 2018 12:30 pm

Man missing after boat capsizes on Red River near Chief Peguis Trail

By Global News

The boat capsized late Friday night near Chief Peguis Trail.

Timm Bruch / Global News
A man is missing after a boat capsized on the Red River late Friday night near Chief Peguis Trail.

Officials said four people were on board the boat when it flipped over. Three of them were able to swim to safety near Whellams Lane.

The 16-foot aluminum boat has also not turned up.

Investigators are continuing their investigation aided by the Missing Persons Unit.

