Man struck, killed by vehicle in Etobicoke during power outages

A 63-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car overnight Friday while crossing the street in Etobicoke.

Toronto Police said the man was crossing the road in the area of Attwell Drive and Dixon Road just before midnight when he was struck.

Police said the man wasn’t crossing at a controlled intersection and the lighting in the area was poor due to power outages.

The driver remained on scene and no charges have been laid.

The man suffered massive trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene.