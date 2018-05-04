Regina motorists raise concerns over group of kids playing chicken

A group of kids in Regina have become the talk of social media after several people said they’re playing a dangerous game with motorists.

“When you’re playing chicken with a two-ton vehicle and a 120-pound kid and a 20-pound bicycle – there isn’t much of a contest,” Regina resident, Ryan Varjassy said.

On the evening of April 3, Varjassy was on his way to the store when he noticed a group of kids on bikes riding into oncoming traffic.

“The one I almost hit was doing a wheelie and so I was swerving to try and miss him, but there was two on the other side of the car that I almost piled into,” Varjassy said.

He then said the group of around 20 kids ran a red light and cars had to swerve to avoid hitting them. When he pulled over to confront them, that’s when he said things got worse.

“They came and surrounded my car and got into it with me,” Varjassy said. “They were kicking the car, trying to bust the mirrors off.”

After reporting the incident to police, Varjassy took to social media and it didn’t take long before his post took off, with others sharing similar experiences.

One Facebook user wrote,”These teens rode directly at my car on a busy street while I had my 14- month-old in the car. I had to swerve to avoid them, which could have caused a head-on collision.”

Another Facebook user wrote, “Almost hit a couple of them on Elphinstone the other day. They were purposely darting in front of vehicles.”

While some wrote that kids will be kids, Varjassy said it’s a matter of public safety.

“This is still my community, I live here, I pay my taxes here and now I have to worry about this when I’m going to the store to get bread and milk – about possibly running over two, three, four kids that think that this is a joke,” he explained.

Police are aware of the issue saying school resource officers and traffic members will be out conducting enforcement.

Varjassy hopes it’s enough to prevent someone from getting seriously injured.

“We used to ride our bikes on the street, of course we did, but cars came along and we got out of the way. We didn’t play chicken with them,” he said.