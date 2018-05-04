Canadian country music superstars head to Kelowna

Kelowna is hosting some of Canada’s biggest country music super stars.

But unfortunately you won’t able to see them on stage.

They’re headed to the Okanagan to lend their voices to a tribute album honoring Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame artists

Musicians like Ian Tyson, Sylvia Tyson, the Good Brothers and many more.

The tribute concept album pairs hall of famers with the current crop of Canadian country music super stars as duets.

All the voice tracks are being recorded at Kelowna’s ArcHouse Studios.