May 4, 2018 12:52 pm
Updated: May 4, 2018 4:54 pm

Cajeta Slide cocktail by Well Seasoned

Angie Quaale from Well Seasoned makes a special dessert cocktail in honour of Cinqo de Mayo.

Cajeta Slide by Angie Quaale – Well Seasoned

This is a very grown-up, Mexican inspired dessert cocktail. Serves 1

1 Tbsp cajeta (rum or espresso flavor) + more to drizzle inside the glass
2 oz Roots & Wings vodka
1 oz Kahlúa
1 oz whipping (35%) cream or almond or soy milk
Ice cubes

Instruction

1. Use a spoon or a squeeze bottle to drizzle about 1 tsp of the cajeta inside a rocks glass. It will look so pretty when you fill the glass.
2. In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, Kahlúa, cream and cajeta with lots of ice and shake vigorously to combine. Pour into the cajeta-drizzled glass and drizzle more cajeta on top if you like.
3. Serve immediately.

