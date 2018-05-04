Cajeta Slide cocktail by Well Seasoned
Cajeta Slide by Angie Quaale – Well Seasoned
This is a very grown-up, Mexican inspired dessert cocktail. Serves 1
1 Tbsp cajeta (rum or espresso flavor) + more to drizzle inside the glass
2 oz Roots & Wings vodka
1 oz Kahlúa
1 oz whipping (35%) cream or almond or soy milk
Ice cubes
Instruction
1. Use a spoon or a squeeze bottle to drizzle about 1 tsp of the cajeta inside a rocks glass. It will look so pretty when you fill the glass.
2. In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, Kahlúa, cream and cajeta with lots of ice and shake vigorously to combine. Pour into the cajeta-drizzled glass and drizzle more cajeta on top if you like.
3. Serve immediately.
