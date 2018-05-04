Bancroft OPP cruiser found with windows smashed

Bancroft OPP are investigating damage done to one of their cruisers.

On Thursday morning, police were called to a business where an OPP cruiser had been left in a back parking lot between River Street and Hastings Street North. The windshield and driver’s side window was smashed.

Police say the vehicle was there for scheduled maintenance.

It’s believed the damage occurred sometime on Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122, report it to the OPP online by cellphone *677 (*OPP) or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).