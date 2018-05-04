Health
May 4, 2018 3:57 pm

Water turbidity issues in West Kelowna; advisory issued

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

A water quality advisory from the City of West Kelowna is due to high turbidity levels.

A A

Thousands of West Kelowna resident are advised to boil their tap water before consuming it.

The water quality advisory from the city pertains to children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems living in about 7,000 residences serviced by the Pritchard, Sunnyside, West Kelowna Estates and Lakeview water systems.

The advisory for three of the systems is because of elevated turbidity levels caused by spring run-off.

The cause of increased turbidity in the Lakeview system is being investigated.

“Since the four systems use only chlorination as treatment, bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water and become shielded from chlorine disinfection,” states a bulletin from the city.

Affected residents have free access to the bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads but must bring their own containers.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Okanagan
Spring Run-Off
water quality advisory
West Kelowna
west kelowna water quality advisory
west kelowna water turbidity

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News