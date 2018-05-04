Water turbidity issues in West Kelowna; advisory issued

Thousands of West Kelowna resident are advised to boil their tap water before consuming it.

The water quality advisory from the city pertains to children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems living in about 7,000 residences serviced by the Pritchard, Sunnyside, West Kelowna Estates and Lakeview water systems.

The advisory for three of the systems is because of elevated turbidity levels caused by spring run-off.

The cause of increased turbidity in the Lakeview system is being investigated.

“Since the four systems use only chlorination as treatment, bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water and become shielded from chlorine disinfection,” states a bulletin from the city.

Affected residents have free access to the bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads but must bring their own containers.