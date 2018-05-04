Saskatoon weather outlook: skyrocketing temperatures this weekend

Skyrocketing temperatures into the mid-20s for the weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

The freezing mark is where temperatures slid to Friday morning in Saskatoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies to start the day.

A breezy wind kicked in during the morning as we warmed up to 19 degrees heading into the noon hour under mostly cloudy skies.

Saskatoon has made it all the way up to 19 degrees under mostly cloudy skies on this Friday morning! https://t.co/7cZt1LTLFD #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/m3YwM2EsvD — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 4, 2018

Those clouds will stick around for the rest of the day as temperatures continue to climb into the low 20s with breezy winds right through the afternoon.

Friday Night

Clouds clear Friday evening as winds ease and the mercury dips back toward the freezing mark overnight.

Saturday

Lots of sunshine is on the way to start the weekend with just a few clouds bubbling up during the afternoon.

Thermometres will be back in the 20s by the afternoon with a breezy northwesterly wind kicking back in.

Sunday

Sunday will be even sunnier than Saturday as high pressure keeps skies clear throughout the entire day as we rise up to an afternoon high that’ll soar up into the mid-20s.

Work Week Outlook

A system sliding by south of the area early next week will keep us in the clouds Monday and Tuesday with a good chance of rain before sunshine starts to filter back in mid-week.

Daytime highs will surge up into the mid-20s again on Monday before sliding back into the low 20s mid-week and eventually into the high teens to finish the week.

Jim Gawluk took the May 4 Your Saskatchewan photo near Lanigan:

