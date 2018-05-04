Waterfront Station to undergo a major upgrade

TransLink has announced a $17 million upgrade to the Waterfront Station over the next year, as well as a seismic upgrade. The changes will include a new elevator, new escalators, a new staircase, and a new building extension.

The 42-year-old terminal will also undergo system maintenance heading into the summer.

.@Translink announces seismic upgrades/accessibility to Waterfront Terminal over next year+ Changes include:

New elevator, new escalators, new staircase, new building extension Cost: $17M pic.twitter.com/sfUtuj0ykG — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin980) May 4, 2018

“We recognize that this work does impose an inconvenience on our customers, depending on when the work is happening and where the work is happening,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond.

“We want to thank our customers and neighbours of our system and infrastructure for their patience.”

Translink says it’s currently spending $200 million on repairs and maintenance across the entire system.