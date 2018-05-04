Flood warning remains in effect for Peterborough area

Officials with Otonabee Region Conservation Authority have extended the flood warning for the region, citing possible thunderstorms as a deciding factor.

“If we get the thunderstorms, the low-lying areas and areas that are typically at risk will continue to be at risk for a number of days and the Trent-Severn system will rise a bit more and low-lying areas across that system will be at risk for a number of days as well,” said Dan Marinigh, chief administrative officer for ORCA.

He said that remaining snow and ice melt to the north has been contributing to rising water levels but the system is accommodating that runoff. Additional rainfall, he said, could cause an issue.

“It is really the potential for downpours that will make things a bit worse if they come,” he said. “It is really about the next 12 hours.”

The warning will remain in effect at least until the beginning of next week.