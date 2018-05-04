‘Residents in regions at risk should evacuate now’: New Brunswick flood prompts urgent warning

The province of New Brunswick is advising people living in communities in the southern regions to “act now” and “heed voluntary evacuation warnings.”

The advice to evacuate from homes is especially targeted at those living in at-risk areas who have never experienced flooding in the past.

Water levels are expected to reach historic highs in the coming days.

The Saint John Emergency Measures Organization (SJ EMO) is calling for residents along Westfield Road to evacuate from their homes on Friday. Water levels are expected to continue rising until at least Sunday.

“It is possible that those living in affected areas along the St. John River and in areas identified in the evacuation map may lose power, water and sewer services,” SJ EMO said in a news release.

“More residents will also be cut off and isolated as roads become impassable. First responders may not be able to reach those who require emergency services.”

One-way evacuation shuttle from Westfield Road area

NB Southern Railroad is once again providing a free one-way evacuation shuttle via rail to people living in the area around Westfield Road, including Morna, Morna Heights, Belmont, Ketepec, Acamac, and South Bay.

The shuttle will depart east towards the city centre at 5 p.m. on Friday and head to the Red Cross reception centre at the Carleton Community Centre.

Train pick up points are railway crossing at the following locations:



Ketepec Road crossing

Acamac Backland Road crossing

Grenville Lane

Galbraith Property crossing (1109 Westfield Rd.)

Road closures

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure closed the Trans Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton in both directions on Thursday evening, and the closure is expected to last for several days.

Those travelling between the cities are asked to detour to Route 1 through River Glade and Route 7 at Oromocto.