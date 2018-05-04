Reduced nightly fees and free park entry from May 10 – 17 for 2 Sask. campgrounds

Got the camping bug? Counting down the days until summer is here and you can enjoy camping season? Good news for you! On May 4, the government announced that a couple of provincial parks are set to open early.

Two campgrounds in Echo Valley Provincial Park and one campground in Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park will be opening on Thursday, May 10 – one week earlier than the scheduled opening date.

“The opportunity to open early for campers was just too good to pass up,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said. “After a long winter, many campers are looking forward to getting out to the parks. I am pleased we will be able to lengthen the season for our dedicated campers so they can take advantage of the beautiful spring weather we are finally seeing and make the most of this year’s season.”

It will be a first-come, first-serve self-registration basis for anyone wanting to register for early camping. As a bonus, all guests can enjoy reduced nightly fees in addition to free park entry up until Thursday, May 17.

“Early season camping gives visitors a chance to experience the park at one of the most beautiful times of the year,” Saskatchewan Landing Park Manager Tricia Bacon said. “To be on the safe side, campers should come prepared for changing conditions so they can enjoy the experience no matter what nature provides for weather.”

During this week, visitors should expect reduced services and some facilities that have yet to open.

The parks will open for regular nightly camping on May 17, and campers will need to reserve their site online if they wish to extend their stay.