Politics
May 4, 2018 12:00 pm

Québec Solidaire’s Amir Khadir not seeking re-election this year

By The Canadian Press

Québec Solidaire MNA Amir Khadir announces he will not run in the next provincial elections flanked by his wife Nima Machouf, left, fellow MNA Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and his daughter Yalda, right, during a news conference Friday, May 4, 2018 in Montreal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A A

One of the most colourful members of the Quebec national assembly says he won’t be seeking re-election later this year.

Amir Khadir announced this morning he will resume practising medicine after 10 years as a member of the legislature for the left-wing Québec Solidaire.

READ MORE: Québec Solidaire votes to merge with Option nationale ahead of 2018 election

Khadir forged a reputation as an articulate and bilingual spokesman who never shied away from giving his opinion on a wide range of topics.

Just this week he told a legislature committee that capitalism should be replaced because of the economic inequalities he said it generates.


Story continues below

Khadir, 56, was first elected in the Montreal riding of Mercier in 2008 and re-elected in 2012 and 2014.

Québec Solidaire has never had an official leader but Khadir was the party’s male spokesman for several years.

READ MORE: March organized by Québec Solidaire calls for health minister’s resignation

The Iranian-born Khadir obtained a master’s degree in physics from McGill University in 1987 and a doctorate in medicine from Université Laval in 1990.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Amir Khadir
Montreal
Quebec
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec National Assembly
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News