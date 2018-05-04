Québec Solidaire’s Amir Khadir not seeking re-election this year

One of the most colourful members of the Quebec national assembly says he won’t be seeking re-election later this year.

Amir Khadir announced this morning he will resume practising medicine after 10 years as a member of the legislature for the left-wing Québec Solidaire.

Khadir forged a reputation as an articulate and bilingual spokesman who never shied away from giving his opinion on a wide range of topics.

Just this week he told a legislature committee that capitalism should be replaced because of the economic inequalities he said it generates.

Khadir, 56, was first elected in the Montreal riding of Mercier in 2008 and re-elected in 2012 and 2014.

Québec Solidaire has never had an official leader but Khadir was the party’s male spokesman for several years.

The Iranian-born Khadir obtained a master’s degree in physics from McGill University in 1987 and a doctorate in medicine from Université Laval in 1990.