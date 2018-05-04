Traffic
May 4, 2018 11:30 am

Bear roaming New Westminster closes road, delays traffic

By Online News Producer  Global News

The bear can be seen from our Global BC traffic helicopter.

Global News
A A

A bear roaming around New Westminster closed a road and delayed traffic Friday morning.

New Westminster police have been on the scene at Brunette Avenue and Braid Street since 7:45 a.m.

It was unclear at first why police had blocked off the northbound right lane of Brunette, but now it’s confirmed a bear has been spotted in the area.

It is roaming across the nearby train tracks and was caught on camera from the Global BC helicopter.

It appears the bear is moving away from the road at this time, but police remain on scene keeping an eye on it.

It is making its way towards the Coquitlam border.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bear
Bear causes traffic delays
Bear New Westminster
Bear New Westminster delays
Bear train track

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News