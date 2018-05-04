Bear roaming New Westminster closes road, delays traffic

A bear roaming around New Westminster closed a road and delayed traffic Friday morning.

New Westminster police have been on the scene at Brunette Avenue and Braid Street since 7:45 a.m.

It was unclear at first why police had blocked off the northbound right lane of Brunette, but now it’s confirmed a bear has been spotted in the area.

It is roaming across the nearby train tracks and was caught on camera from the Global BC helicopter.

It appears the bear is moving away from the road at this time, but police remain on scene keeping an eye on it.

It is making its way towards the Coquitlam border.

More to come.