New Okanagan evacuation alert for lake that could rise another six feet

With flooding imminent around Twin Lakes, the local district has issued an evacuation alert for residents.

The waterfront community, about 20 km southwest of Penticton off Highway 3A, has been preparing for the bad news.

“As owners here we’ve started talking about preparation, how we are going to deal with it, so we don’t have repeat last year,” resident Earl Hill told Global News in March.

Residents were warned back in February of a snowpack that was 150 per cent of normal.

“The Twin Lakes area experienced significant flooding in 2017. This year is expected to be significantly worse,” a release from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said.

“Lower Nipit Lake has the potential to rise another six feet.”

There are 64 properties affected by the alert, which means residents must be prepared to leave at a moments notice.

Lower Nipit Lake is currently rising six inches a day.

The Twin Lakes are known as kettle lakes, which form in depressions and have no natural outflow like a creek or river. They rise and fall with changes to groundwater.

While the district was permitted to pump into Park Rill Creek in 2017, that creek, this year, has already flooded and compromised dams, roads and downstream properties.

Without a place for water to be diverted, officials are now forced to let the lakes rise.

For updates, check out the Lower Nipit Improvement District page on Facebook or the RDOS website.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN EVACUATION ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an EVACUATION ALERT, residents should be prepared for immediate evacuation by:

– Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place outside the

evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated;

-Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), cell

phone charges and immediate care needs for dependents and, if choosen, keepsakes

(photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure;

-Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children;

-Moving pets and livestock to a safe area;

– Arranging to transport household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order.

Affected residents needing transportation assistance from the area can call the RDOS

Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225;

-Arranging accommodation for family members if possible. In the event of an evacuation,

Reception Centres will be opened if required. Contact 250-490-4225 for information;

-Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception

Centres.