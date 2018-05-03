Hamilton Tiger-Cats select WR Mark Chapman No. 1 in CFL draft

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have opened the Canadian Football League draft by selecting Central Michigan receiver Mark Chapman first overall.

Chapman, 23, led the Chippewas with 54 receptions and 805 receiving yards in his senior season in 2017 while scoring five touchdowns.

He is just the sixth receiver to be selected first overall in CFL history and the first since 2007 when the Ticats made Chris Bauman the No. 1 selection.

The Port Huron, Michigan native is eligible to play as a National in the CFL because his mother is from Sarnia, Ontario.

He has already committed to attending the New York Giants mini-camp.

With the sixth overall selection the Cats took University of Calgary’s Darius Ciraco, a 6’0″, 292 pound offensive lineman from Burlington.

Ciraco, 22, played 28 regular season games with the Dino’s from 2014 to 2017.

The Ticats also hold the 11th, 15th, 31st, 37th, 44th, 62nd and 66th overall picks.