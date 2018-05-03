Crime
May 3, 2018 7:34 pm

Man faces attempted murder charges after shootout with RCMP involving stolen cab

By Online Producer  Global News

A 19-year-old man is now facing attempted murder with a firearm charge, among many others, after a shoot-out with RCMP members last month.

Stewart Manhas / Global News
A A

A 19-year-old man is facing an attempted murder with a firearm charge, among many others, after a shoot-out with RCMP members last month.

The North Battleford and Maidstone RCMP have charged Tristan Pinder, 19. This stems from an April 13 stolen taxi incident in Regina, which sent a 34-year-old cab driver to hospital with serious injuries. Verena Petruka, 30, also faces a number of charges.

MORE: Shots fired as RCMP recover stolen Regina taxi in rural Saskatchewan


Story continues below

Aside from the attempted murder with a firearm charge, Pinder also faces many other charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The Regina Police Service have also charged Pinder and Petruka with robbery.

Pinder will make his first court appearance in North Battleford on May 17.

READ MORE: Cab driver released from hospital, continues to heal after stabbing and robbery in Regina

Petruka is facing charges of discharge firearm with intent, assault on police with a weapon, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Petruka will make her first court appearance in North Battleford on May 7.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempted murder with a firearm charge
firearm charge
North Battleford
Shots fired at RCMP officers
Stole cab in Regina
Tristan Pinder
Verena Petruka

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News