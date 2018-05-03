Man faces attempted murder charges after shootout with RCMP involving stolen cab
A 19-year-old man is facing an attempted murder with a firearm charge, among many others, after a shoot-out with RCMP members last month.
The North Battleford and Maidstone RCMP have charged Tristan Pinder, 19. This stems from an April 13 stolen taxi incident in Regina, which sent a 34-year-old cab driver to hospital with serious injuries. Verena Petruka, 30, also faces a number of charges.
Aside from the attempted murder with a firearm charge, Pinder also faces many other charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.
The Regina Police Service have also charged Pinder and Petruka with robbery.
Pinder will make his first court appearance in North Battleford on May 17.
Petruka is facing charges of discharge firearm with intent, assault on police with a weapon, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
Petruka will make her first court appearance in North Battleford on May 7.
